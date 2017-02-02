Astana Cycling Team publishes a Bike Blockbuster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team published a Bike Blockbuster from one of its members Vittorio Brumotti, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Team Astana's personal dare devil and trials rider, Brumotti joined the team in 2016. He is a former bike trial world champion. And also holds several Guinness World Records.

Vittorio Brumotti represented Italy at Expo-2015. He was also invited to EXPO-2017 in Astana and Expo-2020 in Dubai.

According to him, this way he helps to promote World Expo by "connecting three Expos and three countries".

36 years-old Brumotti specializes in stunt riding but wants to diversify his interests. "I would like to participate in professional tours around the world. This is what I want to do", he said to Italian media.

In 2012 Brumotti set a world record for the most steps climbed on a road bike, at one of the world's most iconic hotels - the Burj Al Khalifa in Dubai.

Brumotti's videos immediately become viral. One of his previous videos got more than 35 views.

Astana Pro Team is part of Astana Presidential Sports Club.