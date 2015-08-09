Astana cycling team ranks 6th in UCI World Tour Ranking

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Astana Pro Team keeps the 6th position in the International Cycling Union World Tour ranking, Sports.kz reports.

Fabio Aru (Italy) remains the best (12th) in individual score. In the team rating Astana shows the 6th result. As for country rating, Kazakhstan has raised its position and stays the 28th. Individual score: 1. Alejandro Valverde (Spain, Movistar) - 532 2. Christopher Froome (Great Britain, Sky) - 422 3. Alberto Contador (Spain, Tinkoff-Saxo) - 407 12. Fabio Aru (Italy, Astana) - 263 28. Mikel Landa (Spain, Astana) - 148 31. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana) - 138 36. Lars Boom (The Netherlands, Astana) - 101 54. Jakob Fuglsang (Denmark, Astana) - 64 76. Michele Scarponi (Italy, Astana) - 40 85. Miguel Lopez (Columbia, Astana) - 31 95. Tanel Kangert (Estonia, Astana) - 24 96. Paolo Tiralongo (Italy, Astana) - 23 120. Luis Lenon Sanchez (Spain, Astana) - 9 133. Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan, Astana) - 6 144. Lieuwe Westra (The Netherlands, Astana) - 4 167. Diego Roza (Italy, Astana) - 1 172. Rein Taaramäe (Estonia, Astana) - 1 Team score: 1. Sky (Great Britain) - 1,246 2. Movistar (Spain) - 1,242 3. Katyusha (Russia) - 1,130 6. Astana (Kazakhstan) - 714 World Tour score by countries: 1. Spain - 1582 2. Great Britain - 973 3. Columbia - 814 28. Kazakhstan - 6.