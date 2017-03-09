EN
    08:00, 09 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana cycling team tenth at the first stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A multi day cycling race "Tirreno-Adriatico" started with TTT, Sports.kz reports.

    BMC Racing was first, Quick-Step Floors showed second result, and FDJ has closed the top three.

    Astana represented by Luis Leon Sanchez, Andrei Seitz, Moreno Moser, Dmitry Gruzdev, Fabio Aru, Michele Scarponi, Andrei Grivko and Oscar Gatto finished tenth.

    Tirreno-Adriatico. First stage. Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore. 22.7 kilometers

    1. BMC - 23: 21.08

    2. Quick-Step Floors - +16.54

    3. FDJ - +21.00

    10. "Astana" - +54.60.

     

