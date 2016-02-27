EN
    15:11, 27 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana cyclist wins 4th stage of Tour de Langkawi 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana ProTeam cyclist Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno won the fourth stage of the Tour de Langkawi 2016 in Malaysia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Spanish Daniel Alexa Jaramillo Diez of UnitedHealthCare professional CT came second. Reinardt J V Rensburg of Dimension Data rounded out the top 3.
    Francisco Mancebo of Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling Team and another rider from UnitedHealthCare professional CT Jonathan Clarke finished fourth and fifth respectively.

