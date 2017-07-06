Astana Day celebrations bring long lines at Baiterek

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Long lines can be observed at the main symbol of Astana - the Baiterek monument these days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Astana Bayterek LLP commented on the excitement and lines at the popular sight of the capital. According to its representative, the congestion is caused not by some special program, but the desire of the guests of the capital to put their hands to the President's handprint - "Ayaly Alakan".

"People are standing in line to put their hands to the Alakan that's it. There are no other events," the dispatcher said.

According to the girl, such excitement around the monument can be observed every year.

Earlier this year Baiterek has undergone a reconstruction prior to the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017". Today the monument has a new modern art gallery with an LED-screen, where novice artists can exhibit their works. Also in the lobby, there is now a large, curved display. The new design is highlighted with a crystal chandelier, installed under the dome. The Czech-made chandelier consists of 90 percent pure crystal and is made in the form of flying mythical birds.













