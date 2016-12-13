Astana Declaration on nuclear-free world presented at the United Nations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev received Global Coordinator for Parliamentarians for Nuclear Nonproliferation and Disarmament (PNND) network Alan Ware in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber.

During the meeting, Tokayev expressed gratitude to the parliamentary network for its considerable contribution to successful holding of the international conference "Building a nuclear-weapon-free world" held on August 29, 2016 in Astana and dated to the historic milestone - 25 years since closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.



Mr. Ware, in turn, told the Kazakh Senate Speaker that the Declaration "The Astana Vision: From a Radioactive Haze to a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World" adopted by the participants of the August conference was presented at the UN and other international organizations. In his words, international community praised leadership and constructive proposals of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the sphere of disarmament and non-proliferation. PNND will continue to support Kazakhstan's policy, including during the period of its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.