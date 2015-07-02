Astana deserves status of cultural capital of Turkic world, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Cultural facilities, creative atmosphere and architectural style of Astana city enable it to bid to become the cultural capital of the Turkic world, believes popular Kazakhstani showman Nurzhan Tutov.

"Our capital may vie for the status of the cultural capital of the Turkic world. Incredible architecture, bustling creative life and world-class cultural facilities add to the charm of the Kazakh capital," Mr. Tutov told Kazinform correspondent. In his world, in the future Astana will conquer all the world's best capitals lists.