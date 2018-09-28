Astana Digital Forum considers Internet business, online media devpt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana Digital Forum, an international conference on internet business and online media as part of the Astana Media Week, has started in the kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The organizers defined the theme of the Forum as "Business Environment Challenges and Opportunities". Digital professionals, brand managers, online entrepreneurs, media representatives and employees of government authorities gathered to learn how to respond to the challenges of the digital media era.

"It is gratifying to see the names of the sector's high-profile experts in the event program. According to the subjects of the speeches, today we will learn a lot about the prospects for the development of the media sector. I think we will have a substantive meeting today, actively discussing the main topics of the forum, i.e. the development of the digital economy and the digitalization of mass media," Nurgul Mauberlinova, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, said at the Forum opening.







The age of the digital revolution requires a profound transformation of mass media, she underlined. According to her, the global trend in this field is the digitalization of mass media and the formation of new approaches to creating an information product, which will primarily meet the audience's requirements.

"In my opinion, present-day mass media should encapsulate traditional and so-called new mass media, that is, promptly provide reliable information, while remaining a kind of a platform for communications, for getting feedback from the audience. I think that the forum participants will cover this topic as well. Nowadays, active market players better feel the new digital trends, are involved in shaping and adapting them to our realities. We can only welcome this process and, if necessary, give support we are capable of," the deputy minister emphasized.

It should be mentioned that 20 speakers will share their personal experiences and present up-to-date cases of Internet marketing during the Astana Digital Forum. The guests of the forum have the opportunity to communicate with each other, exchange contacts, appoint business meetings, and test contemporary digital promotion tools.



