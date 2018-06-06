EN
    18:14, 06 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana doctors confirm meningitis in 2yo

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana doctors have confirmed meningococcal infection in 2-year-old toddler who was taken ho hospital on June 4.

    "As of today diagnosis of two children admitted to hospital with suspected meningitis has been confirmed as meningococcal infection. All those people who contacted with sick children are administered antibiotics," head of the children's infectious diseases hospital Saule Nurasheva told journalists.

    The epidemiological situation in Astana remains stable. For the past months of 2017 there were recorded three cases against five meningitis cases in 2018.

