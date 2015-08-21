“Astana Duathlon-20015” to be held in capital for the first time ever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - August 29 the capital city will hold a competition "Astana-Duathlon 2015" devoted to the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to organizers, participants will cover the distance of 15 kilometer distance cycling and 5 kilometer jogging. The sports event will be held August 29 at 10:00 am at the square near Baiterek monument. Registration of participants will start at 7:00 am. Everyone is welcomed to partake in the duathlon. It should be noted that such competitions are held regularly in major cities around the world gaining great popularity. It is expected that "Astana-Duathlon 2015" will contribute to the development of sport and physical education, as well as promote healthy lifestyle.