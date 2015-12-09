EN
    10:37, 09 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana earned EUR 16.7 mln in UEFA Champions League

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC completed its participation in the European football tournaments this year after the final game in Istanbul. As a result Astana earned 16.7 million euros, Sports.kz informs.

    Astana earned 700 thousand for participation in the second and third qualification rounds, 2 million for a playoff victory, 12 million for advancing into the group stage of the Champions League, where the team had four draws that allowed to earn 500 thousand euros each.

