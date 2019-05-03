Astana Economic Forum to bring together delegates from 100 countries of globe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The XII Astana Economic Forum Inspiring Growth: People, Cities, Economics will take place on May 16-17 in Nur-Sultan. The two-day forum will bring together global leaders and leading international experts to focus on the root problems of the world economy and make recommendations for their solution in Kazakhstan.

The agenda includes key problems of the global economy, development of new manufacturing sectors and technologies, global challenges facing Kazakhstan and other countries. Those attending are expected to discuss new ways for sustainable growth, human capital development and enhancing potential of cities as international centres of knowledge and innovations.



About 5,000 delegates will take part in the forum to be held at EXPO Congress Centre and Hilton Astana.



Paul Romer, Nobel Laureate in Economics in 2018, Chief Economist at the World Bank (2016-2018), Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Stanley Fisher, US Federal Reserve Deputy Chairman (2014-2017), Rae Kwon Chung, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate 2007, honorary professor at Incheon State University (Republic of Korea) have already confirmed their participation in the forum.