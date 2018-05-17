Astana Economic Forum to kick off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Global Challenges Summit 2018 is to start its work today in Astana.

Economic growth and resources consistency, digitalization, urbanization, longevity and financial revolution, global security and cultural shift are the global trends that lay the foundation for the renovated Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.



As earlier reported, about 500 speakers from around the world are expected to attend it. The first two days are to focus on the global agenda, while the key speakers are to address the Government and expert community on the third day.