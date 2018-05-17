EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:05, 17 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana Economic Forum to kick off

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Global Challenges Summit 2018 is to start its work today in Astana.

    Economic growth and resources consistency, digitalization, urbanization, longevity and financial revolution, global security and cultural shift are the global trends that lay the foundation for the renovated Astana Economic Forum: Global Challenges Summit 2018.

    As earlier reported, about 500 speakers from around the world are expected to attend it. The first two days are to focus on the global agenda, while the key speakers are to address the Government and expert community on the third day.

    Tags:
    Astana Economic Forum Kazakhstan Global Challenges Summit 2018
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!