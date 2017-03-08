Astana Emergency Department to carry out siren testing

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tomorrow in the morning sirens will be turned on, therefore Astana Emergency Situations Department requests citizens to stay calm and not to give way to panic or rumors.

"On March 9, 2017 at 09.00 am Astana Emergency Situations Department will check the city's alert system by switching on electric sirens and by interception of TV and radio channels for 2 minutes. This check is a scheduled one and will be done every month ", according to the city's official website.

As a reminder, electric sirens or other signal devices are turned on to draw people's attention in case of a threat of or occurrence of emergency situations. This is to give a unified alarming signal ‘Attention, all!'. After hearing such a signal, people must immediately turn on all available information transmission devices (TV-set - ‘Khabar', ‘Kazakhstan', ‘Pervy Evrazia', ‘Astana', ‘KTK', ‘NTK' TV channels; radio - ‘FM Astana', ‘Shalkar', ‘Retro FM', ‘Autoradio', ‘Kazakh radio' broadcasting stations) to get information and instructions on actions in the situation at hand.