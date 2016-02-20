EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:26, 20 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana Employment Centre to launch short-term training courses for 600 jobless residents

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016, the employment centres of Astana will launch short-term training courses for 600 job-seeking residents. Deputy Director of the Employment Centre of Astana Abai Baimulding told it at a briefing in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

    “This year we plan to train around 600 unemployed people. For example, Yutaria Company placed a request to train 100 seamstresses. Among other popular specialties are barbers, cooks, electricians and electric welders. This work will start in March,” Baimuldin noted.

    According to him, the course will last from one to three months.

    The Employment Centre will also send the unemployed persons to youth practice and social works. 

    Tags:
    Astana Social support 100 specific steps 5 institutional reforms News Responses to President's Message Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!