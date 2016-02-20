Astana Employment Centre to launch short-term training courses for 600 jobless residents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2016, the employment centres of Astana will launch short-term training courses for 600 job-seeking residents. Deputy Director of the Employment Centre of Astana Abai Baimulding told it at a briefing in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

“This year we plan to train around 600 unemployed people. For example, Yutaria Company placed a request to train 100 seamstresses. Among other popular specialties are barbers, cooks, electricians and electric welders. This work will start in March,” Baimuldin noted.

According to him, the course will last from one to three months.

The Employment Centre will also send the unemployed persons to youth practice and social works.