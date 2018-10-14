Astana ends European Season at Il Lombardia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM With the Monumental classic race Il Lombardia with the finish in Como Astana Pro Team has ended its 2018 European season.

The riders of the team tried to be active and to stay in front in all decisive moments of the race: on Colma di Sormano and later on Civiglio Sergei Chernetskii, Dario Cataldo and Jakob Fuglsang tried to follow the others, but missed a bit to be up there in front fighting for the final podium, the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.



" I felt good and my legs were ok today, but in the same time I felt like I am very tired from the whole season. I was motivated for this race since I like so much Il Lombardia, this is the best classic race in the calendar. I was almost there at every climb, I was good, but not good enough to fight for the podium with the best riders today. So, the season is over and, honestly, I am happy with this fact. Now, we all will have some rest," said Dario Cataldo, who became the best Astana performer with 16th position.

Muro di Sormano with 50 km to go became the crucial point of the race with attack of 2 riders, Vincenzo Nibali and Thibaut Pinot. Finally, it was Pinot, who became the race winner with Nibali finishing second. The race podium was completed by Dylan Teuns.

The season in Europe is over, while Astana Team still has two races in the calendar: tomorrow the Kazakh team will finish the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey, while next week will take part in the Tour of Guangxi.