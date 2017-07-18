22:26, 18 July 2017 | GMT +6
Astana enters Champions League third qualifying round
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana played against Jurmala's Spartak, Sports.kz reports.
The match ended in a 1:1 draw. The score was opened on 59th minute by Astana's Tvumasi.
On the 70th minute, Edgar Vardanyan equalized the score.
The first match between Astana won 1:0.
The next rival of Astana will be determined in the confrontation between the Polish Legia and Finnish Mariehamn.