EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:26, 18 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana enters Champions League third qualifying round

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League Astana played against Jurmala's Spartak, Sports.kz reports.

    The match ended in a 1:1 draw. The score was opened on 59th minute by Astana's Tvumasi.

    On the 70th minute, Edgar Vardanyan equalized the score.

    The first match between Astana won 1:0.

    The next rival of Astana will be determined in the confrontation between the Polish Legia and Finnish Mariehamn.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Sport Football Astana Pro Team Europe Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!