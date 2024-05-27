Astana Exchange falsely claims to be registered at AIFC

The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) alerts the public that the company calling itself "Astana Exchange" and offering cryptocurrency exchange services is a scam, the press service of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) reported.

This company (Astana Exchange - Editor's remark) uses a forged licence to provide financial services. AFSA's investigation has revealed that this company is not registered with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) and does not hold a valid financial services license. Therefore, its activities are illegal, said the press service in a statement.

AFSA has encouraged the public to check the Public Register, which contains business information of companies authorised and/or registered by AFSA. This step is important to ensure that the firm is authorised for any financial services or products.

AFSA strongly advises not to respond to any communication regarding this scam, and under no circumstances enter into a contractual relationship with this firm, send or give any money to any party in connection with this scam, reads the statement.

The company suggests addressing directly AFSA in case of any concerns about the authenticity of any correspondence or suspicion that you have been contacted by someone involved in a scam. One can do this by using the online form available on the company’s website.