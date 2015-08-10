EN
    11:06, 10 August 2015 | GMT +6

    Astana expected to see rainfall in coming days

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to Kazhydromet, rainfall will hit Astana in the next few days.

    On August 11-12 cloudy, rainy weather is expected in the capital of the republic. August 11 southwest wind of 9-14 mps is expected in Astana. Air temperature at night will be +1 +16 ° C, in the afternoon +23 +25 ° C. According to Kazhydromet strong wind of 9-14 mps is expected in the city on August 12. The temperature at night will be +11 + 13 ° C, in the afternoon + 21 + 23 ° C. Cloudy weather without precipitations is forecasted for today. Daytime air temperature reaches +22 + 24 ° C and nighttime - 9 + 11 ° C.

    Astana
