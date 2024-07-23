Astana expects 100,000 tourists during V World Nomad Games

Astana is preparing to welcome 100,000 tourists from the regions of Kazakhstan and other countries during the V World Nomad Games, according to organizers, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“The V World Nomad Games is an interesting project that foreigners are keen to visit. An English company that organizes tours to Kazakhstan says that all tickets were sold out. We expect about 100,000 tourists from the regions of Kazakhstan and foreign countries,” Ablay Kondybayev, Deputy Chief of the Directorate for the V World Nomad Games Preparation, says

The V World Nomad Games are scheduled to be held in Astana from September 8 to 14. The event is expected to bring together over 3,000 athletes from more than 100 countries of the world.

The total cash prize of the Games is 253 million tenge.