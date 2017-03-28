Astana expenditure increases by 17p.ct. for year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the year Astana's expenditure and income have increased by 17 and 18 percent respectively, according to ranking.kz.

The 2016 tax revenue target of Astana for 2016 has been 103 percent achieved. The total tax amount paid to the national budget is KZT847bn. The city's local budget has received ¼ of the amount or KZT201bn, which is 18 percent higher than in 2015.

The total amount of Astana local budget expenditure for 2016 is KZT371bn with 17p.ct. increase as compared to 2015.

The capital's priority is the housing sector and transport with 42 percent of all expenses unlike the country as a whole forwarding the most expenditure to social spheres. For 2016 the increase of expenditure for the housing sector is 24 percent up to KZT98bn. KZT57bn (+17 percent) has been spent for transport and communications. The spending has been as follows: education - KZT49bn (+4 percent); healthcare - 38bn (-5 percent); fuel and energy - 37bn (-2 percent); culture, sports and tourism 31bn (+35 percent). The national budget has captured KZT21bn or 1.3 times more.

As per the results of Astana 2020 development program, apart from the local budget the money has been received from the national budget, National Fund and extrabudgetary investments. The total expenditure amounted to KZT1trn, of which the city has used KZT207.7bn of KZT208.5bn (99.7 percent) allocated from the national budget, KZT174.1bn of 174.5bn (99.6 percent) from the local budget, KZT344.7bn (100pc.t. of allocated) from the National Fund and KZT692.2bn (104pc.t.) from extrabudgetary investments.

For the sphere of public transport, according to the Astana 2020 report for 2016, the bus lanes on 11 road sites with total distance of 33.6 km have been made. As a result, the traffic speed has grown from 12 to 24 km/h, and the average movement speed growth is 18 percent. By implementation of the ITS intellectual transport system the traffic capacity of 6 streets has become better by 23 percent.

In 2017 the Astana Transport Complex Development Roadmap will implement specialized school buses and city taxis that go along bus lanes easing the traffic even better. The housing sector has the record construction rate - 956 buildings with total area of 2,257,000 sq.m (+28.3p.ct.) including 170,400 sq.m (+62.1p.ct.) commissioned by the population.

In the environmental sphere over 350,000 seedlings for Green Belt forest plantations and nearly 30 seedlings within the city have been planted.

For 2016 the State Program for Development of Education and Science has turned 25 schools of Astana into multi-language ones assisted by Nazarbayev University.

10 projects for KZT37bn have been implemented in the area of the Industrial Park. This includes 3 projects with participation of Turkish and Polish investors for construction materials, paper products and fertilizers from Poland and Turkey. 38 of industrial companies are operating in the area of Astana - New City SEZ producing goods for the total amount of KZT255.3bn in 2016 against KZT162.1bn. in 2015. Thus, the share of the Industrial Park in the total size of production in the processing industry has increased from 50 percent in 2015 to 72.4 percent in 2016.

As a part of 2020 Business Roadmap 133 projects have been approved for KZT29.3bn. of loan. Regional Financing of Small and Medium Enterprises Program has supported 19 projects for KZT1.8bn, and 49 projects for KZT689.1MM have been credited via Astana-ZhasStarT Youth Entrepreneurship Development Program.