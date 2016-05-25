EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:17, 25 May 2016 | GMT +6

    “Astana EXPO-2017” and “EXPO-2020 Dubai” companies signed cooperation agreement

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov met with Emirati Minister of State and Managing Director for the Dubai World Expo 2020 Bid Committee Reem Al-Hashimi within the first sitting of international participants of "EXPO-2020 Dubai" exhibition.

    According to the information, the sides reached an understanding to sign the cooperation agreement. The agreement will encompass cooperation regarding the widest range of issues. In particular, the organizers of the EXPO-2017 are ready to help the Middle East partners in terms of promotion of the theme of the exhibition, preparation for the event and the work with volunteers.

    "We are aware how high the International Exhibitions Bureau assessed the work of "Astana EXPO-2017", and know that they think that the exhibition in Astana will be one of the most successful over the recent decades. In turn, the format of the EXPO is very important for development of different sectors of the economy of the country. Therefore, it is very important for us to study your experience in organization of such an event," the Emirati Minister said.

    The agreement will be signed in January of the next year within the framework of the Future Energy Summit.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Middle East Foreign policy EXPO projects and technologies News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!