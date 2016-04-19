“Astana EXPO-2017” and National Anti-Corruption Bureau signed agreement on cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The agreement on cooperation was signed between the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and "Astana EXPO-2017" Company on the initiative of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company.

The sides made commitments to cooperate in the sphere of ensuring transparency of the activity of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC including designing and construction of the exhibition facilities and in the sphere of forming anti-corruption culture.

The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Kairat Kozhamzharov, the press service of the "Astana EXPO-2017" informs.

"The exchange of the information is very important for us. It is important to know what companies are involved in the construction of the exhibition facilities. On the instruction of the President we have this issue under constant control," K. Kozhamzharov said. He also thanked A. Yessimov for the initiative to sign the cooperation agreement.

A. Yessimov stressed that the EXPO was the biggest international project in the history of Kazakhstan that was initiated by the President of Kazakhstan.

Head of "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov also noted that the document would not be a formality. The agreement will help to increase the effectiveness of cooperation by means of coordinating the activities between the two structures.