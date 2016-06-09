EN
    16:58, 09 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana EXPO-2017 ex-Chairman Yermegiyayev sentenced to 14-year imprisonment (PHOTOS)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana-based Inter-District Specialized Court found Ex-Chairman of JSC NC Astana EXPO-2017 Talgat Ermegiyaev guilty and sentenced him to a 14-year imprisonment with property seizure.

    Yermegiyayev was accused of organization of a criminal group which embezzled 10.2 bln tenge from the Astana EXPO-2017 company.

    Former Head of the company’s Construction Department Kazhymurat Ussenov was sentenced to 2-year imprisonment. He was accused of corruption. 

