TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    23:15, 14 August 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana EXPO 2017 guests receive call from space

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the gala concert dedicated to Culture Days of Kyzylorda region "Syrdariya-Zhyrdariya", the crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has made a call to the guests gathered around the amphitheater at the Expo 2017 Worldwide Exhibition, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Dear Kazakhstanis and guests of the Expo 2017 international exhibition! Greetings from the International Space Station. Congratulations on the Expo 2017. The event is really global. The future energy implies new technologies for the development of all mankind," said cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.

    Another cosmonaut Sergey Ryazansky added that "the idea of the exhibition is green economy and alternative energy. And it is important for all of us, for every country in the world."
    "We convey our warmest greetings to all Kazakhstanis and, certainly, residents of Kyzylorda region, the capital, the star city of Baikonur, and all the guests of the Expo 2017 exhibition," he concluded.
    Recall, the Culture Days of Kyzylorda region in Astana have finished with an epic gala concert "Syrdariya-Zhyrdariya" on the territory of the EXPO. The concert gathered not only nationals of Kazakhstan but also foreigners. Kyzylorda artists prepared a diverse concert program, performing traditional Kazakh songs and dances, opera and ballet as well.
