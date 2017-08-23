Astana EXPO 2017 hosts Venetian Week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The week of the Italian region of Veneto, with the capital of Venice, is taking place at the EXPO.

The top energy companies are presenting the Venetian Week at the EХРО.

On August 22, the day was dedicated to business and startups, the latest advanced research and innovative projects developed in Veneto, as well as the presentation of the electrochemical energy accumulation system of Giorgio Levi, Padua University. This project is intended to ensure the continuity of the energy created by photogalvanic and wind systems.

On Agust 23, the exhibition visitors and the operators of the participating countries will see the innovative products including built-in batteries for energy accumulation from RSEs, the electric power distribution systems, and the systems of heat recovery and energy reuse.

The methods of improving future 'clean cars' and biological sustainability experiences will be exhibited on August 24 in the Italian pavilion. Moreover, the unique experience of generating solar photo energy, energy production from biofuel including processed materials of vineyards.

These days, the scientists of the Padua Center will present the advanced technologies of renewable energy accumulation and distribution in Astana. The scientists of Italy are sure that the energy accumulation from renewable sources is one of the main future goals in terms of the competitive use of ecologically clean energy sources for industry, logistics and transport, and electric mobility, in particular.

The Venetian Days at the exhibition will end with gifting the symbol of Veneto, a Murano glass vase, to the National Museum of Kazakhstan. The gift, being a piece of art, will be shown as the main exhibit in the center of the Italian pavilion at the Volt's square during the Venetian week. The vase delivery ceremony will complete the synergy of the past and the future, nature and energy, history and innovations in tune with the first worldwide exhibition in Central Asia.

Recall that on August 20 the official presentation of the region of Veneto with the participation of Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Stephano Ravagnan was followed by the evening of music with the live performance by the musicians of Rovigo and Venice Giovanni Angeleri and Cecilia Franchini.