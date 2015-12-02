EN
    “Astana EXPO-2017” signed memorandums with manufacturers of western regions of Kazakhstan

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - "Astana EXPO-2017" Company and administrations of four western regions of the country signed a memorandum in Aktobe today.

    The document included eight agreements and three memorandums signed by "Astana EXPO-2017" Company and companies of Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Mangystau and Atyrau regions totaling about KZT 10 bln. Companies of western Kazakhstan are ready to supply high-quality construction materials for the main construction project of the country. Besides, the memorandums in the sphere of tourism have been signed as well. It will help Kazakhstani manufactures withstand the crisis period. All of the projects are due to implementation in 2016.

    Governor of the region Berdibek Saparbayev noted that the region was actively working on preparation for the EXPO-2017. For example, Aktobe proposed the Ministry of Energy 12 innovation projects for the national pavilion. About 190 companies working in the construction sphere are successfully operating in the region.

    "The Head of State ordered to use the products manufactured by Kazakhstani producers while EXPO construction to the maximum. In order to fulfill the order, we sign these memorandums for increasing the Kazakhstani content at the EXPO construction," Akhmetzhan Yessimov said.

    Besides, the head of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company informed that the company had already signed memorandums on cooperation with administrations of ten regions totaling KZT 30 bln.

