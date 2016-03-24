EN
    18:20, 24 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana EXPO-2017 takes part in International Travel and Tourism Exhibition in Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" takes part in the 23rd Moscow International Travel & Tourism Exhibition with the theme "Travelling and tourism" which is being held from March 23 through March 26 in Moscow, the press service of the company informs.

    Representatives of "Astana EXPO-2017" held presentations of EXPO-2017 tourist products for big Russian travel agencies. The presentations focused on tours to Astana and the EXPO-2017.

    Besides, bilateral meetings with national and regional tourist departments and companies, travel agencies and organizations specializing in this sphere in Russia and CIS member states were held. Several agreements were told to be reached during the meetings.
