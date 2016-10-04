Astana EXPO 2017 to coop with Russian tour operators

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the threshold of the 13th Forum of Kazakhstan-Russia Inter-Regional Cooperation, Astana EXPO 2017 National Company signed memorandums of cooperation with several Russian regions, including Astrakhan, Omsk and other near-border regions.

"We are planning to boost cooperation with Russian tour operators. Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy very close relations. We expect a big inflow of EXPO visitors from 14 regions of Russia (including 12 near-border regions), Sverdlovsk region and Republic of Tatarstan with total population of 34mln people. We hope that signing of today's memorandums will let us strengthen cooperation with the regions of the Russian Federation and ensure high attendance at the EXPO 2017," CEO of the JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov said welcoming the Russian governors.



As per the memorandum, the objectives of cooperation are development of tourism infrastructure, attraction of visitors to the EXPO 2017 from the Russian Federation, study and development of investment projects, renewable energy sources, ‘green' technologies etc.



"Taking into account that the theme of the oncoming EXPO 2017 is very important, the visitors will be interested, primarily, in technologies of future, technologies of renewable energy. As for tourists flow, we would like to see Astana and attend the EXPO 2017. Today, we are closely interacting with tour operators of Kazakhstan to build logistics correctly," Governor of Astrakhan region Alexander Zhilkin said.