Astana EXPO 2017: U.S. pavilion is ready for handover

ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of the Astana EXPO 2017 NC Akhmetzhan Yessimov has met today with Vice President of APCO Worldwide Don Bonker.

The parties discussed the participation of the U.S. in the upcoming EXPO 2017 in Astana.

Yessimov informed the APCO top official on the final stage of preparations for the exhibition and noted that construction works are run as per a schedule.

“The pavilions of France, Germany, China, Turkey and Hungary have already been handed over to the commissioners. The apartments for the EXPO participants are ready now. The next step will be to complete the construction of thematic pavilions. The U.S. pavilion is ready for handover,” said Yessimov.

“APCO Company was selected for designig and decorating the U.S. pavilion at the EXPO 2017. We will cover all the organizational issues, such as design, content and promotion of the national pavilion. It is important for us to worthily organize this process,” Don Bonker.

It bears to remind that 106 countries have confirmed their participation in the EXPO 2017. 101 of them have appointed their national commissioners and 90 have signed EXPO participation contracts.

EXPO 2017 will take place in Astana from June 10 through September 10. The organizers expect the arrival of more than 2mln visitors. The overall attendance is expected to make 5mln.