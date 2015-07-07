Astana-EXPO to be continuation of EXPO in Milan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The EXPO-2017 in Astana will be a continuation of the EXPO in Milan, Mayor of Milan Giuliano Pisapia told at the press conference in Astana.

"I saw a very beautiful Astana these days. I have never been here before and I can say I really like it. This city is innovative, modern, ambitious and it was built almost right from scratch.

The meetings that were held are very important because Milan will hand the EXPO keys to Astana. The theme of the EXPO in Milan is very important - the addressing the problem of famine. The EXPO in Astana will be like a continuation, because we all need clean energy," Giuliano Pisapia said.

Besides, he noted that holding of the EXPO was necessary for popularization of Astana, for revealing it to a larger audience, because the city is like a center of the world during the exhibition.

"5 million people visited Milan over the first two months of the exhibition and 2.5 million people of them would not come to Milan if not for the exhibition," Giuliano Pisapia added.