Astana FC beats BATE in UEFA Europa League playoff

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The match between Astana FC and Belarusian BATE FC within the UEFA Europa League playoff was held in Astana today.

The first time was scoreless in the match, but it was spectacular at the same time.

Junior Kabananga scored the first goal for Astana FC about the middle of the second time. The first goal also inspired the team and the pressure by Astana led to the second goal scored by Azat Nurgaliyev ten minutes before the final whistle.

The final score of the match is 2:0 in favour of Astana FC.