    12:48, 25 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Astana FC can earn EUR 2.4 mln for advancing to group stage of Europa League

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC will play against Belarusian BATE FC within the UEFA Europa League first playoff round today.

    In case of success Astana FC advances to the group stage it can bring EUR 2.4 mln to the team. Besides, there several types of bonuses like 360 thousand for a victory at the group stage and 120 thousand for a draw. The winner team of the group will earn another 500 thousand and the second best team is set to earn 250 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

    The match starts at 12 am today. Kazakhstan TV channel will broadcast the match live.

     

