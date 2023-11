ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The UEFA released its updated club rankings after other day of the UEFA Champions League qualifier, Sports.kz informs.

Astana FC remained at the 121st place with 12.425 points after a goalless draw with Zalgiris FC in Vilnius.

Almaty's Kairat FC that is set to play against Maccabi Tel Aviv FC today also remained at the 228th place with 5.175 points.