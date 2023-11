ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC will have a friendly match with Slovenian Maribor FC within the training camp in Belek (Turkey) on February 15, the football club informs via VKontakte social network.

The teams already played against each other twice in 2015 within the second qualification round of the UEFA Champion's League.

July 15, 2015: Maribor-Astana 1:0

July 22, 2015: Astana-Maribor 3:1