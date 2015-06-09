EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:25, 09 June 2015 | GMT +6

    ‘Astana’ finished second at Criterium du Dauphiné

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Astana" cycling team finished second at Criterium du Dauphiné with a length of 24, 5 kilometers.

    "BMC" team of the United States won the third stage of the race. Second results were gained by "Astana" team of Kazakhstan which was followed by Spanish "Movistar", sports.kz reports. Criterium du Dauphiné, Stage 3 Roan - Montagny, France, 24.5 km 1. "BMC" - 29:58 2. "Astana" - 0: 04 3. "Movistar" - +0: 05 Overall standings: 1. Rohan Dennis (Australia, "BMC") - 8:00:37 2. Tejay van Garderen (USA, "BMC") 3. Andrey Grivko (Ukraine, "Astana") - 0: 04

    4. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, "Astana") 5. Lieuwe Westra (Netherlands, "Astana") 6. Rein Taraman (Estonia, "Astana") 7. Michele Scarponi (Italy, "Astana") 13. Lars Boom (Netherlands, "Astana") - 0: 16 132. Alessandro Vanotti (Italy, "Astana") - 06: 35 149. Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kazakhstan, "Astana") - 09: 52.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!