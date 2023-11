ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC played on the road against Turkish Galatasaray within the UEFA Champions League.

The teams played for the third place in the C group and for advancing into the Europa League. Astana needed a victory to advance and take the third place because it trailed to Galatasaray one point. The match ended in a draw 1:1.

We also present the readers the available highlights of the scored goals.