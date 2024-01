ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new venue for the street musicians opens today in Astana, mayor of Saryarka district, Astana city, Arman Turlubek said.



The venue is located at the recently opened park Akzhaiyk, at Zhenis and Bogenbai streets. Today the students of the Music Academy of Astana are to give there a concert at 07:00 p.m., the mayor's Facebook account reads.





Photo credit: bko.gov.kz