Astana has become a symbol of successful nation - mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana mayor Asset Issekeshev has congratulated Astana residents on the Capital Day, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the city administration.

"Over the past 20 years Astana has become the embodiment of successful nation. The city has accumulated the best ideas, cultural and historical values to become the symbol of the Kazakh identity... Our capital has become the place where fateful decisions are made. Astana has turned into a well-known brand and a venue for the dialogue of world religions, large forums of international organizations, for example OSCE and SCO. This is where Kazakhstan's peaceful initiatives are born and the most relevant talks are held," the congratulatory message reads.



According to the mayor, today the capital city has become the epicenter of innovative and ideological development of the country and serves as an example of successful introduction of new ideas necessary to build the future.



"This is not only a dynamically developing megapolis with eye-catching architecture, it is the sacred center of the country, our pride and result of efforts of the entire nation. I wish you and your families good health, wellbeing and prosperity with our young capital," the message says.