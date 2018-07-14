Astana has easy day at Tour de France Stage 7

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's 231-kilometer-long stage, the team had an easy day due to lack of crosswinds in the final. Nevertheless, Magnus Cort and Omar Fraile led Jakob Fuglsang to the front of the peloton in the final 40 kilometers to avoid any risks. In the sprint, Dylan Groenewegen was the fastest sprinter of the pack, the club's official website says.

"At the end, it was an easy day. Of course, because there could have been crosswinds, we were riding in the front of the bunch to be sure we wouldn't be surprised by echelons. But after all, it's just another day done. The legs are still feeling good and we're coming closer to the cobbles and the mountains, so that's something to look forward to," said Jakob Fuglsang.

"To avoid any risks, we brought Jakob Fuglsang to the front and kept him there in the final. I think I did an hour of pulling at the front, where all the GC teams were working hard to keep their leaders out of trouble. It was good to be there and to be ready if anything happened,"added Magnus Cort.