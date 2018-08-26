Astana has good start at La Vuelta A Espana Stage 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 73rd edition of the famous Grand tour La Vuelta Ciclista a España has started this evening with an 8-km-long individual time trial on the streets of Malaga, Kazinform has learnt from the club's press service.

With mostly flat profile and not so many corners this stage was quite perfect for real TT specialists. For Astana Pro Team it was a moment to do a good start into the race and not to lose much time to other GC favorites.



"I think, we can be happy with this day. We passed it like we planned. Both, Pello Bilbao and Miguel Angel Lopez did a very strong TT and finished more or less with the same time as most of the favorites or even better. It was a good start for us and we are happy that the race finally began," said sports director Dmitri Sedoun.

The Australian Champion Rohan Dennis was one of the favorites for today's first stage and, finally, he became the winner in Malaga passing 8 km in 9 minutes and 39 seconds. Pello Bilbao was the best Astana Team performer, 30 seconds behind the stage winner. Miguel Angel Lopez lost today 35 seconds.



The Vuelta a España will continue tomorrow with the second stage from Marbella to the top of the third category climb Caminito del Rey, 163,5 km.