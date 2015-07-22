Astana has its own brand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city of Kazakhstan will be promoted under the brand name "Astana - heart of Eurasia", Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly told at the CCS press conference.

According to him, the ministry has developed a special plan for presenting the culture of Kazakhstan at the EXPO-2017.

He noted that the ministry chose such themes for presenting the culture of Kazakhstan at the EXPO-2017 that vividly and comprehensively demonstrate historical and geopolitical role of Kazakhstan in the world.

"The EXPO-2017 exhibition and the prospects of development of Astana as the international financial center will provide a new impetus for development of cultural infrastructure of the capital city in terms of establishment of cultural and tourist cluster and globally recognized brand name - "Astana - heart of Eurasia", he specified.