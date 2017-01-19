EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:54, 19 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Astana has potential to become Asian Geneva - expert

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Syria talks in Astana differ from the Geneva process in that its participants are approaching it with a synchronized position for determining key positions of the big agreement, according to Farkhad Mamedov, Director of Azerbaijan Presidential Center for Strategic Research.    

    “Russia, Turkey and Iran have been demonstrating dynamics in the negotiation process and a will to achieve regulation on concrete issues. Syrian authorities and representatives of large opposition groups, and according to some sources, the representatives of Saudi Arabia  also agreed to join this format of meeting which lets us speak about expanding space of Syria where conditions will be created for synchronization of positions, determining long-term and midterm goals and steps on their implementation,” F.Mamedov said.

     

    “The place of the meeting was not chosen accidentally, as Kazakhstan is a Muslim country and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council with a stable position at the international arena. The authority of  President Nursultan Nazarbayev among the meeting participants (Russia, Iran and Turkey leadership) allows to create conditions to achieve a maximum result and to continue talks namely in Astana in future. Undoubtedly, Astana has a potential to become Asian Geneva for regulation of conflicts and holding high-level talks,” Farkhad Mamedov stated. 

    Tags:
    Astana Politics Astana Syria talks Astana process (special project) Commentaries Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!