Astana has short, fast stage ahead of final ITT at Tour de Suisse

ASTANA. KAZINFORM After yesterday queen stage in the mountains, the peloton arrived in Bellinzona to ride a local circuit with a total distance of 123,8 km. Despite some small difficulties on the distance, the race went pretty fast and ended with much expected bunch sprint, won by the French champion Arnaud Demare, Kazinform has learnt from the club's official website.

Astana Pro Team riders have passed this stage calmly and without any problem, keeping an eye on tomorrow's individual time trial of 34,1 km.



"Yeah, it was a good stage without any big stress. We knew, the stage will end with a massive sprint, so for us the main thing was to pass this day through without problem. The team did a super good work, always keeping me far from the troubles. The circuit was quite technical and tricky, but everything finished ok," said Jakob Fuglsang.



With no changes in the general classification, the Australian Richie Porte still leads the race with only one stage to go. Jakob Fuglsang keeps his 6th position (+1.28), while Tanel Kangert is still 14th (+3.02).



Astana Pro Team still leads in the team's classification of the race.



The Tour de Suisse 2018 will end tomorrow with a 34,1-km-long individual time trial in Bellinzona.