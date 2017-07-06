Astana has to become one of creative cities - Aset Issekeshev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana has become one of the creative cities, the capital's akim Aset Issekeshev said, congratulating the residents and guests of Astana on Capital Day.

- Dear Astana residents and guests of the capital! Please accept my sincere congratulations on the Day of the Capital! This holiday has an important socio-political significance and is truly national for the people of Kazakhstan.

Thanks to the constant attention and care of our President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Astana has become one of the main symbols of Kazakhstan's statehood, a brand that is recognized all over the world, and the brightest chapter of the Chronicle of Independence of the young state.

Today the Capital Day celebration is of special importance since it takes place during the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017.

This exhibition will open a completely new page in the development of Astana. We face many challenges: the transition to a new economy, to new realities. Astana has to become one of the creative cities, which will give a powerful impetus to the economic growth of Kazakhstan!

Dear friends, on this day I want to wish you and your families prosperity, happiness, health, and success! - said Aset Issekeshev.