TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    10:00, 12 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Astana-Helsinki flight resumed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Finnair air carrier resumes its flights to Astana, Kazinform reports.

    The flights will be operated since July to September this year twice a week on Wednesdays and Fridays by comfortable Airbus 319. The flight duration is four hours, the press service of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport JSC.

    Last summer Finnair transported more than 3,000 passengers. The flight will let Kazakhstanis visit the Santa Clause village in Lapland and Finnish tourists enjoy the Kazakh beautiful nature.

