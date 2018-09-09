Astana Highvill Skyrunning: 71yo conquers high rise in 9 min

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The II charitable vertical running race took place in Astana today, the organizers said. Those attending had to run a 100-meter race and race up on top of the 34-storeyed Highvill high rise in Astana.

326 applications were submitted at large from all over Kazakhstan and foreign countries. The race saw 280 runners to make the final spurt.



The eldest runner Amegulsin Miroshnichenko, 1947, ran 700 steps up in 9:15. She competed on a par with other women aged 41-50.



