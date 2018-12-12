Astana honors memory of Heydar Aliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of diplomatic missions and members of Kazakhstan's public participated in the event commemorating the National Leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan.

The event began with a film about Heydar Aliyev. Then, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov elaborated on the life and work of Azerbaijan's National Leader.

Further, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation Alexey Borodavkin told about his personal communication with Heydar Aliyev.

The floor was given to the President of the International Turkic Academy, Darkhan Kydyrali, who spoke about Heydar Aliyev's role in establishing independent Azerbaijan. He also mentioned that this year marks the 100th Anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), noting the great attention the National Leader gave to the history of the ADR.

Thereafter, the attendees visited the Heydar Aliyev Museum established at the premises of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kazakhstan and got familiar with a photo exhibition.