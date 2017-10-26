Astana hosting KazAgro-2017/KazFarm-2017 int'l exhibitions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 25-27, the Kazakh capital is hosting KazAgro-2017 International Exhibition of Agriculture and Food Industry and KazFarm-2017 International Exhibition of Cattle-breeding, Meat and Dairy Industry.

The events, that bring together more than 300 domestic and international companies, are held with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture, Astana akimat (city administration) and KazAgro National Management Holding.

The main goal of the event is to demonstrate innovations in the field of agriculture and summarize the results of the year.

KazAgro-2017/KazFarm-2017 consist of 4 blocks: agricultural machinery, equipment and related products, plant breeding and vegeculture, cattle-breeding and poultry-breeding.