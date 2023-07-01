Astana hosts 5th round of political consultations btw Kazakh and Brazilian FMs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The fifth round of Kazakh-Brazilian political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan co-chaired by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Eduardo Saboia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The bilateral talks included a discussion of the political dialogue as well as trade and economic relations.

Umarov highlighted the symbolism of this event, taking into account the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Brazil.

Saboia, highly appreciating the ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan, noted that Brazil is also pursuing a policy aimed at consolidation of society and accountability of the government. The diplomats noted the convergence of foreign policy interests and priorities of the two countries. The positive dynamics of cooperation within the framework of multilateral organizations was emphasized.

In the light of consideration of the topical issues on the international agenda, including the importance of achieving sustainable development goals, the Brazilian side expressed interest in the initiatives of the Republic of Kazakhstan to establish the International Agency for Biological Safety and the UN Regional Center in Almaty.

As a result of political consultations, the parties agreed to further expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the exchange of mutual visits and joint activities.